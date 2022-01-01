UrduPoint.com

PIFD Vice-Chancellor Paid Visits At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2022 | 03:42 PM

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022) Meanwhile Vice-Chancellor from Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) Prof Hina Tayyaba Khalil visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad at City Campus.
Prof Nasim Ahmad briefed Prof Hina Tayyaba Khalil on the UVAS academic, research, extension, advisory services and training programmes.

He also showed a UVAS video documentary to Prof Hina Tayyaba to give an overview of UVAS research, development interventions and student strength along with national and international collaboration.

They also discussed the areas of collaboration for the promotion of academic cooperation.
Later Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad along with Prof Hina Tayyaba Khalil visited the various departments of city campus including Veterinary Academy, Pet Centre and Biosafety level-3 laboratory while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Registrar Sajjad Hayder and few faculty members were also present on the occasion.

