PIPFA graduation ceremony held at CAS Auditorium, University of Agriculture Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The 7th graduates ceremony of Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accountants (PIPFA) was held here at CAS Auditorium, University of Agriculture Faisalabad UAF ) on Saturday.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf addressed the ceremony participants and congratulated the outgoing graduates of the institute.

President PIPFA Muhammad Ali Lateef termed the ceremony an Eid day for graduates. Vice President Usman Ahsan, Additional Director PIPFA Naeem Akhtar, Umar Saeed, Ahmad Jabbar, Ms Kanwal and Muhammad Ali were also among the speakers.

Later, the chief guest, Dr Muhammad Ashraf, distributed shields, certificates and degrees among the graduates.