UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIPFA Graduation Ceremony Held At CAS Auditorium, University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 08:36 PM

PIPFA graduation ceremony held at CAS Auditorium, University of Agriculture Faisalabad

The 7th graduates ceremony of Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accountants (PIPFA) was held here at CAS Auditorium, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The 7th graduates ceremony of Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accountants (PIPFA) was held here at CAS Auditorium, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Saturday.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf addressed the ceremony participants and congratulated the outgoing graduates of the institute.

President PIPFA Muhammad Ali Lateef termed the ceremony an Eid day for graduates. Vice President Usman Ahsan, Additional Director PIPFA Naeem Akhtar, Umar Saeed, Ahmad Jabbar, Ms Kanwal and Muhammad Ali were also among the speakers.

Later, the chief guest, Dr Muhammad Ashraf, distributed shields, certificates and degrees among the graduates.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muhammad Ali University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University conducts pre-ent ..

5 minutes ago

AJK President seeks lawyers' vibrant role to proje ..

5 minutes ago

Ukrainian Cabinet OKs Purchase of 20 Patrol Ships ..

5 minutes ago

Islam guarantees religious freedom to minorities: ..

5 minutes ago

Over 60 Detained in Yellow Vest Protests in French ..

31 minutes ago

UN Aware of Lebanese Gov't Plans to Nominate Safad ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.