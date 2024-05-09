Open Menu

PIPS And CODE FOR PAKISTAN Sign Landmark MoU To Enhance Parliamentary Services

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 11:42 PM

ISLAMABAD,Islamabad – Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) has partnered with Code for Pakistan (CfP) in a significant development aimed at enhancing its technological and educational infrastructure through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This strategic alliance was commemorated with a signing ceremony at the PIPS office in Islamabad, marking the beginning of a collaborative venture focused on innovation and modernisation.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Muhammad Anwar, Executive Director of PIPS, and Mr. Shaji Ahmed, Chief Executive of Code for Pakistan. It outlines a roadmap for the integration of advanced technologies into PIPS operations, particularly focusing on the development of an intuitive and user-friendly Learning Management System (LMS).

This LMS is designed to transition existing in-person capacity-building programmes to a dynamic online platform, thus broadening the scope and reach of parliamentary training.

During the signing ceremony, Mr. Muhammad Nazir, Director General of IT at PIPS, provided an overview of the current IT tools and hardware available and expressed enthusiasm about the positive impact the collaboration would have on the IT wing and overall operational capabilities.

Mr. Shaji Ahmed praised Mr. Fayaz Thaheem, Deputy Director of the Parliamentary Development Programme at PIPS, for his pivotal role in initiating this partnership. He highlighted how the integration of AI and sophisticated LMS features are set to transform the educational landscape at PIPS, significantly

