PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technological, educational infrastructure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) has partnered with Code for Pakistan (CfP) to enhance its technological and educational infrastructure.

Muhammad Anwar, Executive Director of PIPS, and Shaji Ahmed, Chief Executive of Code for Pakistan, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlining a roadmap for integrating advanced technologies into PIPS operations.

This collaboration particularly emphasizes the development of an intuitive and user-friendly Learning Management System (LMS), said a news release.

The LMS aims to transition existing in-person capacity-building programs to a dynamic online platform, expanding the scope and reach of parliamentary training.

During the signing ceremony, Muhammad Nazir, Director General of IT at PIPS, provided an overview of the current IT tools and hardware available, expressing enthusiasm about the positive impact of this collaboration on the IT wing and overall operational capabilities.

Shaji Ahmed commended Fayaz Thaheem, Deputy Director of the Parliamentary Development Programme at PIPS, for his pivotal role in initiating this partnership.

He highlighted how the integration of AI and sophisticated LMS features is set to transform the educational landscape at PIPS significantly.