PIPS to remain closed till Oct 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services, PIPS has been closed on Tuesday for three days after detection of more fresh coronavirus cases.

Under precautionary measures, the PIPS's office would remain closed till October 16, said a press release issued by Senate Media Secretariat here.

However Parliament Lodges office Islamabad and coordination offices in provincial assemblies would remain opened. Official of PIPS would also remain available for official business, it further said.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier seven coronavirus positive cases were detected in the PIPS.