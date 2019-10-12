UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PITB, University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Inks MoU

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 12:05 AM

PITB, University of Agriculture Faisalabad inks MoU

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Friday inked an memorandum of understanding (MoU).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ):The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Friday inked an memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The MoU was inked by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf and Director General (e-Governance) PTIB, Sajid Latif.

According to the agreement, the both will corporate in electronic filling, office automation, human resource management and other projects.

PITB Additional Director General Muhammad Waseem Bhatti, UAF Director External Linkages Dr Rasheed Ahmad, Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi, Director Planning Irfan Abbas, and Project Director Kashif Akram also attended the meeting.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf said the UAF had paced up its efforts to adopt electronic filing and office automation system to ensure transparency, merit and time saving in line with modern trends.

He said the IT had made management process more sophisticated, adding that with the help of learning management system, lectures be made available online to provide an opportunity to students to get benefit.

Sajid Latif said the PITB had set up e-filing and office automation system which enabled timely and effective management of official daily tasks and proceed towards a paperless office environment in the public sector.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Agreement Merit Packaging Limited University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

SDF Says 5 IS Militants Escaped From Prison in Nor ..

39 minutes ago

IS Claims Car Bomb Blast in Syria's Qamishlo - Rep ..

39 minutes ago

US, China Reach Partial Agreement on Trade Deal - ..

40 minutes ago

SDF Transfers 2 IS Members Responsible for Murderi ..

40 minutes ago

Treasury Chief Mnuchin Says US-China Trade Talks H ..

43 minutes ago

Former US Envoy to Ukraine Tells Congress Trump Pu ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.