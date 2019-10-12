PITB, University of Agriculture Faisalabad inks MoU

(@imziishan)

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Friday inked an memorandum of understanding (MoU).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ):The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Friday inked an memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The MoU was inked by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf and Director General (e-Governance) PTIB, Sajid Latif.

According to the agreement, the both will corporate in electronic filling, office automation, human resource management and other projects.

PITB Additional Director General Muhammad Waseem Bhatti, UAF Director External Linkages Dr Rasheed Ahmad, Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi, Director Planning Irfan Abbas, and Project Director Kashif Akram also attended the meeting.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf said the UAF had paced up its efforts to adopt electronic filing and office automation system to ensure transparency, merit and time saving in line with modern trends.

He said the IT had made management process more sophisticated, adding that with the help of learning management system, lectures be made available online to provide an opportunity to students to get benefit.

Sajid Latif said the PITB had set up e-filing and office automation system which enabled timely and effective management of official daily tasks and proceed towards a paperless office environment in the public sector.