PM decides to establish portal for students across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2024) Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif decided on Friday to establish a portal for students across Pakistan in a bid to facilitate them.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, along with the Federal Ministry of Education, would collaborate to develop the portal, which was expected to be ready within a month.

The Ministry of Information Technology formally informed the Federal Ministry of education about this initiative.

Previously, the government had announced the laptop scheme for the students.