PM Decides To Establish Portal For Students Across Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 24, 2024 | 07:25 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2024) Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif decided on Friday to establish a portal for students across Pakistan in a bid to facilitate them.
The Prime Minister's Office directed the Ministry of Information Technology to prepare an online educational portal, which would assist students in accessing educational resources and virtual learning environments.
The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, along with the Federal Ministry of Education, would collaborate to develop the portal, which was expected to be ready within a month.
The Ministry of Information Technology formally informed the Federal Ministry of education about this initiative.
Previously, the government had announced the laptop scheme for the students.
