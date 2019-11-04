PM Khan to launch today need-based scholarships for undergraduate students

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say 50 per cent of scholarships will be awarded to women.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would launch the country's largest ever need-based undergradduate scholarship programme on Monday (today).

The sources said that the new need-based scholarship programme for the undergraduate students would be be launched under the Ehsas Program which is focused on poverty alleviation. They said total 200,000 scholarships would be distributed among the undergraduate students over the next four years with 50,000 each year.

Thousands of students who are studying in schools and local private and public colleges do not afford thier study expenses due to poverty.

Thousands of children are out of schools in different parts of the country and are forced to do labour.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government was going to promote human capital development under the programme by awarding fifty per cet of the scholarships to women. This scholarship program is the first program which has been announced for the undergraduate students since the PTI government came into power almost more than a year ago.

It may be mentioned here that hundreds of students are stuying in various chinese universities on scholarships funded by the government of Pakistan.