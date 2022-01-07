PMC accredits Nishtar Medical University, CPEIC for postgraduate training

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) accredited Nishtar Medical University (NMU) and Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) for postgraduate training

MULTAN, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) accredited Nishtar Medical University (NMU) and Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) for postgraduate training.

A spokesperson for NMU said a delegation of PMC visited various departments of the varsity on December 30, 2021 to review the quality of education and medical facilities.

In a recent report, the PMC approved this postgraduate training at NMU for providing high quality education and excellent medical facilities, he said adding that a formal notification has been issued by the Commission in this regard on Jan 3.

Expressing gratitude for the efforts of faculty members and other staffers, NMU VC Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed said the achievement was the result of an excellent teamwork.

Meanwhile, CPEIC also got sanction of PMC for postgraduate training.

The PMC had conducted an inspection of the health facility on Nov 11,2021 to access whether it has sufficient teaching and clinical facilities for grant of accreditation for postgraduate training.

The Commission also accredited CPEIC for postgraduate training after satisfaction.