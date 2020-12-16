PMC officially announces National MDCAT exam result

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Wednesday announced result of National Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) examination, held across the country including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Wednesday announced result of National Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) examination, held across the country including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to PMC, total 121,181 students attempted the MDCAT exam out of which a total of 67,611 students qualified obtaining more than 60 percent marks.

MDCAT exam 2020 was held on November 29, with a second special exam held on December 13 for students who could not appear earlier due to being Covid-19 positive.

It said complete result was available on the PMC website www.pmc.gov.pk and students might also search their result using their roll number.

The commission said due to complaints showing some students to be incorrectly marked absent, the result was being reconciled and the update results would be available on the website shortly.

It clarified that as it was computer generated result to check for any discrepancy the system has been made offline and it would be live as soon as the error has been checked.

The MDCAT exam consisted of 200 multiple choice questions. The passing marks for the MDCAT are were 60 percent.

Post exam analysis including a Reliability Item Analysis in line with international standards and best practices was carried out of the PMC MDCAT exam. The analysis included a discrimination index and item wise analysis of all 200 questions on the basis of answers given and the topic syllabus as approved by the Academic Board.

Questions found to be ambiguous on analysis of the answers by students and the formation of the question itself or which were below the cut off benchmark of the discrimination index were assessed and equal benefit to all students ensuring no student was adversely affected.

From the MDCAT exam held on November 29, a total of 14 questions with seven in biology, five in physics and one in chemistry were post analysis taken out of the scoring and all students have received maximum marks for these questions.

From the MDCAT exam held on December 13, a total of seven questions were similarly taken out of the scoring and all students have received maximum marks for these questions.

The PMC said questions taken were not removed on the basis of being out of the syllabus but rather based on the examination standards of ambiguity and discrimination.

The ambiguity was caused in part due to different text books being employed in different parts of Pakistan which might not be fully compliant with the relevant board Curriculum or otherwise by the formation of the question itself.

It said post analysis of the exam achieved a 0.96 on the Cronbach's alpha (on a range from 0 to 1 with 1 being maximum) which was a standard to determine the measure of internal consistency and scale reliability of an exam. It added that the exam was determined to be extremely reliable and consistent with its structure and objectives.