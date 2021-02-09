UrduPoint.com
PMC Takes Notice Of Illegal Activities In Medical Colleges' Admissions

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 04:10 PM

Taking notice of reports alleging certain disingenuous activities conducted by medical and dental colleges during admission processes, Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Tuesday asked the parents and students to share any such information with proof

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Taking notice of reports alleging certain disingenuous activities conducted by medical and dental colleges during admission processes, Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Tuesday asked the parents and students to share any such information with proof.

According to PMC spokesman, such practices are in gross violation of the admissions process and the PMC Admission Regulations 2020-2021 and if any college found to be acting in such manner will be strictly acted against, which will include determination of the validity of admissions undertaken by them.

He said that students and parents can report any such violations directly to PMC at admission.complaints@pmc.gov.pk�with proof to enable PMC to take strict action.

He advised students and parents not to respond to any demand other than prescribed fee made by a college in consideration for admission as responding to such demands would amount to illegal act on the part of the student and disentitle the student to admission in any medical or dental college.

He said that PMC will, upon closure of admissions, review and verify the list of students admitted as notified by each university with the merit lists issued by PMC to ensure compliance of merit and admission criteria.

He said that as per reports these activities included confirming admission to students whose Names do not appear on the merit lists issued by PMC, wrongly recording the MDCAT score of a candidate in preparation of public or private merit lists and refusing to schedule interviews for students placed on the merit lists which would represent a misuse of the 20% marks allocated for interviews to colleges.

He added there were also complaints of not providing a transparent interview mechanism and informing students of the marks obtained in the interviews, confirming admission to students prior to having completed interviews of all candidates who have approached the college for seeking an interview and, subsequently, admission and demanding additional fee or donations for grant of admission and also for grant of additional marks in interviews.

