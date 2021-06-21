UrduPoint.com
PMC To Ensure Educational Standards Of Medical Programs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 04:17 PM

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) is determined to continue improving the educational standards of medical and dental programs with the objective of educating and licensing competent and properly qualified doctors and dentists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) is determined to continue improving the educational standards of medical and dental programs with the objective of educating and licensing competent and properly qualified doctors and dentists.

According to PMC, steps are necessary to ensure that only the highest standards of healthcare are made available to all the citizens of Pakistan, which are in-line with global best practices.

It added that the commission will work with existing colleges to improve their standards, if any, college fails to proactively improve its standards and deliver the quality of education required, PMC will not hesitate to take necessary action.

The PMC also replied to a press release issued by an association of certain medical and dental colleges wherein it has been alleged that medical and dental colleges will not abide by the PMC Medical and Dental Undergraduate Education (Admission, Curriculum and Conduct) Regulations 2021 and that colleges will not undertake admissions in protest while also rejecting the enforcement of accreditation standards of colleges and teaching hospitals.

The commission clarified that no direct written communication has been received from any private medical or dental college registered with PMC regarding their intent not to abide by the regulations, their refusal to undertake admissions or their refusal to accept the accreditation standards, which are currently under consideration with the Academic Board, a board which has Vice Chancellors, Deans, senior Faculty of both Public and Private Medical and Dental colleges, HEC and CPSP as its members.

PMC recognizes individual medical and dental colleges which it has inspected and accredited and shall only be communicating with colleges individually.

Although PMC's doors are always open for any of its registered and accredited colleges to share their individual views that will always be responded to as part of a standard dialogue between a regulator and its registered entities, any college which does not wish to recognize PMC or its regulations or standards would, in essence, seek disaffiliation of its recognition with PMC and that is the right of any private business, it added.

