PM's Vision For Education To Change Fate Of Next Generation: Wajiha Qamar

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:37 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision for quality education would change the fate of coming generations

In an interview with ptv, she said President and Prime Minister's enlightened policy in the field of education would help entire nation. "We are working under the guidance of minister for education to bring improvement in the higher education sector, " she said.

The reforms, she said, was being made to implement the vision of Prime Minister for equal education system across the country.

Lamenting over the weak policies of the previous regimes, Wajiha said there had been a vacuum in policy making but incumbent government following the directives of PM was taking imperative steps to achieve speedy progress in education sector.

She added that improvement in policy would definitely enhance the soft image of Pakistan in the comity of nations.

