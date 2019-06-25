PNCA summer art camp classes continue to engage students during summer vacations

Summer Art Camps of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) that started last week on 20th June will continue till August 5 to engage students and amateur artists in healthy activities during their summer vacations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Summer Art Camps of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) that started last week on 20th June will continue till August 5 to engage students and amateur artists in healthy activities during their summer vacations.

The courses offered exciting opportunity for budding artists for exploring their hidden talent while the participants have been divided into three age groups to 5 to 6, 7 to 10 and 11 to 16 years old.

Almost, 50 Students from various educational institutions of the twin cities were participating in the classes to get trained in different fields of visual and performing arts during seven weeks of Summer Art Workshop.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts arranged the classes including courses of drawing painting, sculpture, calligraphy and other disciplines.

During various sessions of the art camps, the young artists get the experience of drawings and paintings by using different mediums, themes and techniques by professional artists.

They will also get training in music both Instrumental ,vocals, drama and puppet workshop will also be arranged for children.

The art camps was designed to introduce the Young minds with basic training of drawing, use of pencil, sketching and paints.

Summer Art Camps is a regular feature of PNCA's programs arranged by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Division to facilitate students and future artists for boosting their extra skills besides their regular studies.

They will also be awarded with a certificate at the end of the workshop.