Post graduate collage arranges competitive exams

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Post graduate college has arranged a series of competitive exams in a bid to provide students help with their final exams.

The students were used to go out of the city for preparation of their competitive exams.There was no proper platform to accommodate them, the male and female all were to bear long travel for the test preparations, stated the collage spokesman on Thursday when announcing the competitive classes in the collage.

He said that it's a revolutionary step and collage is providing all sort of modern kind of facilities for the purpose. The atmosphere of classes is entertained with multimedia internet, competent teachers, on line lectures of experienced bureaucrats , air conditioning and furnished rooms.

Secretary higher education south Punjab Barrister Dr.Muhammad Anwar mohar took this step for the betterment and promotion of the high-quality education to start the competitive classes here in the collage when he was appointed as a Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh.

Facilitating the poor and needy students by providing world standard education was the vision of the said person.

The citizens were very happy on the humanitarian and kind deed and efforts performed by the collage management.