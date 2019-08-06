UrduPoint.com
Poster Exhibition Organized To Mark Independence Day

Punjab University Library organized a poster exhibition in the theme of "Azadi and 14th August" along with farewell party for library interns

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab University Library organized a poster exhibition in the theme of "Azadi and 14th August" along with farewell party for library interns.

The exhibition was arranged as a project assignment for the students of Library and Information Science departments of the Punjab University, University of Sargodha and Allama Iqbal Open University. Thirty five students of these universities were imparted practical training regarding the conventional and digital services of the library in two months programme.

The programme was specially designed to enhance the students' IT base skills i.

e. web designing and creating digital OPAC along with stirring administrative and personality skills.

The students admired the efforts of the library instructors and showed their full enthusiasm while working in the library.

The viewers of the poster exhibition praised and acknowledged the abilities of students and their instructors.

Dr. Muhammad Haroon Usmani, Chief Librarian, stated that his mission was to serve the community with all his means and abilities. He said that majority of the librarians were giving their best to the academic community.

