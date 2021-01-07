UrduPoint.com
Pottery Classes Titled 'Ceramic Clay' To Commence From Jan 15

Hunerkada, an art school will start pottery classes titled "Ceramic Clay" to spin the pottery wheel and create ceramics sculptures from January 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Hunerkada, an art school will start pottery classes titled "Ceramic Clay" to spin the pottery wheel and create ceramics sculptures from January 15.

This creative venture was aimed at polishing students' skills and to explore new ways of learning.� An official told APP that classes were starting from February 15 and would be held four days a week between 2 p.m to 5 p.m.

��� He said that course duration would be three months, six months and one year diploma.

He said that different techniques would be taught including coil method, clab method, pimch method, ceramics jewellery, press mold method and wheel throwing techniques.

He further said that clay was never boring and there was always more to explore, more to try out and more to create.�He said that training would be given under supervision of professional and experienced potters.

