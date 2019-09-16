Poultry Science Conference 2019 Concludes at Lahore

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) organized three days Poultry Science Conference at the occasion of International Poultry Expo (IPEX-2019) at Expo Center Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) organized three days Poultry Science Conference at the occasion of International Poultry Expo (IPEX-2019) at Expo Center Lahore. Each day’s theme included; Poultry Health, Farm Management and Nutrition, Processing, Value Addition and Food Safety. More than 70 abstracts related to these themes were submitted and after technical evaluation 21 presenters were selected for Oral Presentation. Six key-note speakers including five international presenters who came from UK, USA and Lebanon attended this conference, while other oral presenters were from various Universities of Pakistan participated. On each day three laptops were distributed among the participants on asking the best questions from the oral presenters.

Pakistan Poultry Association Award of worth US$3000 was given to two best papers presented at the conference, which were evaluated by a panel of three experts of Poultry sector.

Assistant Professor UVAS Department of Poultry ProductionDrJibranHussain, and MsAfsheenShafqat,a student of College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences,Jhang won prestige award of worth US$3000 each. Both the researchers will go abroad for short training or participation in a relevant international conference.

The conference was well attended by poultry farmers, industrialists, students and faculty members and stakeholders.

Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Department SardarHasnainBahadarDreshak, was the chief guest of the closing ceremony. He appreciated the efforts of UVAS for organizing such an important event for the benefit of poultry industry and farming communities as well as research scholars. He said this was true example of academia industry linkages and provided an opportunity for both academia and industry to work together and conduct demand driven research and solving problems faced by the industry. He also advised the students for working hard to face the challenges.