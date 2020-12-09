UrduPoint.com
PPC Announces Election Schedule; Polls On Dec 31

Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:28 PM

The election committee of Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday announced December 31 as the polling day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The election committee of Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday announced December 31 as the polling day.

The election committee chaired by chairman Mushtaq Yousafzai and included the members Taimur Khan and Hamidullah decided that nomination papers would be issued on December 9 and could be submitted till December 15.

The initial list of the candidates would be issued on December 19 and the objection and appeals on the nominations would be received till December 21 and to be decided by December 23.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers would be December 26 while polling would be held from 9am to 4pm on December 31.

