PPSC announces result of 191 PESSI MOs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced the final results for the recruitment of 191 Medical Officers (MOs) for the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) under the Labour & Human Resource Department.

The selected candidates have successfully cleared the required tests and interviews conducted by the PPSC. The recommendations for their appointments have been forwarded to the concerned department for further action. This recruitment aims to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure within the social security framework, ensuring better medical services for workers across Punjab. The Labour & Human Resource Department is expected to proceed with the formal appointment process soon.