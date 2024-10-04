PPSC Announces Result Of 191 PESSI MOs
Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 11:00 PM
The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced the final results for the recruitment of 191 Medical Officers (MOs) for the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) under the Labour & Human Resource Department.
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced the final results for the recruitment of 191 Medical Officers (MOs) for the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) under the Labour & Human Resource Department.
The selected candidates have successfully cleared the required tests and interviews conducted by the PPSC. The recommendations for their appointments have been forwarded to the concerned department for further action. This recruitment aims to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure within the social security framework, ensuring better medical services for workers across Punjab. The Labour & Human Resource Department is expected to proceed with the formal appointment process soon.
Recent Stories
Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governorates
Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Israeli bombing
Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotaging Russian plane
World Teachers Day 2024 on Saturday
PM reaffirms commitment to create high performing educational system in Pakistan
Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack
UN 'horrified' as at least 70 killed in Haiti gang attack
CDNS attains Rs 205 billion mark in annual savings target
DC visits BHU Kali Matti to inspect facilities
ADC chairs meeting regarding rising prices of bricks
AJK government plans to unveil tourism promotion policy soon
Commissioner Karachi reviews ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering
More Stories From Education
-
Tareen highlights commitment to quality education in Southern Punjab3 hours ago
-
"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University scholarships23 hours ago
-
Government College University to hold Trilingual debate Competition on Oct 41 day ago
-
To achieve success in both worlds, we must integrate Prophet's (PBUH) life into daily routines: VC A ..1 day ago
-
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities3 days ago
-
HEC approves LIRA research journal4 days ago
-
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards4 days ago
-
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here20 days ago
-
Classes start at DMC university campus22 days ago
-
Girls clinch top slots in FA and FSc results of Abbottabad, Peshawar, Malakand board examination22 days ago
-
UAF senate approves establishment of Faculty of Health & Pharmaceutical Sciences25 days ago
-
PU awards 10 PhD degrees25 days ago