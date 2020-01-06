UrduPoint.com
Pre-Entry Test At Shah Abdul Latif University Rescheduled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 08:15 PM

Director of Postgraduate Studies, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Prof Dr. Ghulam Mohiuddin Veesar Monday announced that the Pre-Entry Test for M.S/M.Phil and PhD Programs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Director of Postgraduate Studies, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Prof Dr. Ghulam Mohiuddin Veesar Monday announced that the Pre-Entry Test for M.S/M.Phil and PhD Programs previously fixed on January 07, 2020 has been postponed and the same Test will now be held on January 15, 2020 at 11:00am.

