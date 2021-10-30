Pre-entry tests for admissions in Bachelors starts in SU

(@FahadShabbir)

In order to halt COVID-19 proliferation, the management of University of Sindh has started taking pre-entry test in phases from Saturday for admissions in 57 disciplines of Bachelor Degree Programme of academic session 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :In order to halt COVID-19 proliferation, the management of University of Sindh has started taking pre-entry test in phases from Saturday for admissions in 57 disciplines of Bachelor Degree Programme of academic session 2022.

On Saturday, a total of 5,868 candidates including 2028 girls were appeared in the pre-entry test in phase-I, the university spokesman informed and added that the test was held at Allama I.I Kazi campus Jamshoro in a bid to give admissions to the candidates based on merit at main as well as varsity's constituent campuses situated at Hyderabad, Badin, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Larkano, Thatta and Naushahero Feroz.

A total number of 25,000 male and female candidates from various districts of Sindh, Balochistan, KPK, AJK, Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan had applied for admissions in various disciplines of bachelor degree programmes, the spokesman informed and added that as per decision made by the university management, arrangements were made to take the test in phases.

He said in first phase on Saturday 3840 male and 2028 female were appeared in the test for them examination blocks were established in Institute of English Language and Literature, Institute of business Administration Institute of Commerce, Arts Faculty Building, Institute of Microbiology, Institute of Biochemistry and Institute of Biotechnology.