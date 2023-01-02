President Azad Jammu and Kashmir inaugurates new campus of Kotli University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Chancellor University of Kotli Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Monday inaugurated the new campus of University of Kotli

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Chancellor University of Kotli Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Monday inaugurated the new campus of University of Kotli.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, he said, "The University of Kotli has made significant progress, starting its journey from one faculty to four faculties and now more than two dozen departments are functioning." The AJK president said that this institution has become an example for other educational institutions. The president appreciated the teachers and management for their significant contribution in the development of the institution.

"It is also a matter of great joy that all the students of Jamia Kotli are working hard to acquire knowledge", he said.

"It is my good fortune that today I am inaugurating a newly constructed building of a very important faculty of a major national educational institution", the AJK president said.

The rest of the construction work of this project would be completed quickly, he added.

While referring to the growing importance of social media, he said,"The social media was the best platform with the help of which our youth can run a strong campaign to galvanize international support for the freedom movement of Kashmir and raise awareness about the plight of people in the occupied Kashmir.

The rapid growth of social media has turned the whole world into a global village." He said,"In this era of information technology the educated youth can play a vital role to strengthen Kashmir cause by taking advantage of social media. The educated youth can become a strong voice for the voiceless Kashmiris." The AJK president said that the day was not far when the educational institutions of our region would prove their mettle at home and abroad.

"But in order to achieve this goal, students as well as teachers and other staff have to perform their responsibilities well", he added.

On the occasion, University of Kotli, Vice Chancellor Brigadier Retired Prof. Dr Mohammad Younis Javed presented the university's honorary shield to the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry.

Minister Higher education Zafar Malik, Vice Chancellor University of Kotli Brigadier Retired Professor Dr Muhammad Younis Javed also addressed the ceremony whereas finance Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Member Kashmir Council Sardar Razzaq Khan, Former Member Kashmir Council Chaudhry Mehboob Advocate and others were also present at the ceremony.