President confers degrees upon 119 graduates at NUST Military College of Signals convocation

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th December, 2021) The 28th Convocation of NUST Military College of Signals (MCS) was held on December 07, 2021. Honourable President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

In his convocation address, the President said cyber security was a rapidly growing field that required a targeted approach in education to continually update the set of relevant skills and resources. President Alvi said globally, millions of people with skills in information technology and telecommunication were in demand to analyze the flood of available data. In Pakistan, he said, the capacity to process data was only five percent, which needed professionals through capacity building, skill development, and training programmes. He emphasised setting the direction of students right from the primary level up to higher education to make them aware of the importance of information technology in the contemporary world.

Commandant MCS, Brig Ali Raza, in his welcome address, highlighted the academic and research achievements of the college over the last one year. While addressing the gathering, the Chief Guest appreciated the efforts of the faculty and management of MCS for holding such an auspicious event of the next generation of talented engineers of Pakistan. He congratulated the graduating students as their efforts have come to fruition. He also appreciated the standard of education in NUST constituent colleges specially MCS and its ever rising position amongst world renowned universities.

He urged the young graduates to continue working hard for the progression of the nation and humanity because our future is interwined with the future of the country.

Postgraduate degrees were conferred on 119 students in Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering and Information Security. President’s Gold Medals were awarded to Major Jawwad Ahmed Jamil, Major Wajahat Sultan, Engineer Aiman Sultan, Lieutenant Colonel Khurram Shahzad, Major Aamer Latif Malik, Major Umar Malik, Engineer Wajiha Munir, Engineer Maliha Safdar and Engineer Ahsan Waleed Nazar.

Undergraduate degrees were conferred on 199 students in Electrical (Telecom) and Software Engineering. President’s Gold Medals were awarded to Engineer Ribiea Ramzan, Captain Nabeel Ahmed, Engineer Mahnoor Ehtisham and Captain Ahsan Bilal Tariq. COAS Gold Medals were awarded to Captain Rana Farid Riaz, Captain Nabeel Ahmed, Captain Muhammad Shafqat and Captain Ahsan Bilal Tariq. Rector’s Gold Medals were awarded to Engineer Simra Kausar Raja and Engineer Amna Ijaz. Chancellor’s Silver Medals were awarded to Engineer Wajiha Jawwad, Engineer Zahra Qamar, Captain Muhammad Shafqat and Engineer Ayesha Tahir Khan Khattak for their outstanding performances in their respective degree projects.

Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adnan, HI (M), Inspector General Training and Evaluation, faculty members, educationists and large number of students were also present during the ceremony.