President IIU Asks To Provide All Possible Facilities To Faithful Visiting Faisal Mosque

Published April 13, 2022

President, International Islamic University (IIU), Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi has directed the relevant officials to ensure all possible facilities to the faithful visiting the Faisal Mosque for Taraweeh on daily basis

The President IIU has desired that "no stone shall be left unturned to provide best facilities to the faithful during the month of Ramzan".

A large number of faithful hailing from twin cities offering Namaz e Taraweeh on daily basis at Faisal Mosque have been provided every possible facility in wake of special arrangements made by Faisal Masjid Islamic Centre of Dawah Academy.

According to Incharge Faisal Masjid Islamic Centre, Dr Qari Zia ur Rehman , Dawah academy has made special arrangements for the faithful.

He apprised that Qari Muhammad Nauman and Qari Ehsan ullah are Aima for Namaz e Taraweeh.

He said that the Dawah Academy will also hold Qiyam ul lail in the last decade of the Holy month of Ramadan.

Following the directives of President IIU, Incharge Protocol and Public Relations, Nasir Farid also visited the Faisal Masjid and reviewed the arrangements for Namaz e Taraweeh.

Dawah Academy has also finalized special arrangements for the mutakifeen as large number of faithful shall sit for Aitikaf at Faisal Masjid in the last ten days of Ramzan.

