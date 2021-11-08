President IIUI inaugurates "Gosha-e-Rasheed Amjad"

"Gosha-e-Rasheed" has been established in the memory of famous novelist, researcher, critic, and a renowned teacher of Urdu Literature Dr. Rasheed Amjad at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :"Gosha-e-Rasheed" has been established in the memory of famous novelist, researcher, critic, and a renowned teacher of urdu Literature Dr. Rasheed Amjad at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

Inaugurating the corner dedicated to Dr. Rasheed, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President, IIUI acknowledged academic and literary services of Dr. Rasheed.

He also thanked his family for donating books and commended the Urdu Department for organizing the event. He added that students and scholars visiting the library would be benefited by the establishment of this corner.

Prof. Dr. N.B. Jumani, Vice President (A&F), Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, Vice President (R&E), Dean Faculty of Language and Literature, Prof. Dr. Najiba Arif, Head Department of Urdu, Dr. Humaira Ashfaq, Students Advisor, Dr. Summaya Chugtai, Dr. Aziz Ibn Al Hassan (HoD) Urdu (Male), senior faculty members of Urdu Department and a large number of students of Urdu department participated in the ceremony.

Mrs. Rukhsana Rasheed Amjad, Dr. Sadia Rasheed his daughter and granddaughter Ayman participated in the ceremony, while his sons Mr. Hassan Rasheed and Hussain Rasheed also participated in the ceremony through video messages on the occasion. IIUI administration and faculty paid rich tributes to Dr.

Rasheed Amjad and thanked the family of Dr. Rasheed for donating books.

Among his friends, Dr. Nawaz Ali and Dr. Anwar Ahmed spoke about the services of Dr. Rasheed and shared various memories of his life with the audience. They expressed their feelings about his tragic departure. Prof. Dr. Anwar Ahmed, an eminent name in Urdu fiction, criticism and research also spoke on the services of Dr. Rasheed during and lauded his role in Urdu literature.

Dr. Abid Sial and Dr. Shafique Anjum of NUML University, Islamabad who are among Dr. Rasheed's students also shared that they had a precious opportunity to work with him and acknowledged his kind personality, kind nature and his managerial skills.Prof. Dr. Najiba Arif, Dean FLL and Dr. Aziz Ibn Al Hassan Head Urdu Department (Male) also shared their memories about Dr. Rasheed.

In the end of the ceremony, Dr. Humaira Ashfaq thanked all the speakers for gracing the inaugural ceremony of Gosha e Rasheed and thanked all the dignitaries including family members of Dr. Rasheed Amjad who participated in the program. The Urdu Department also presented a souvenir to Mrs. Rukhsana Rasheed Amjad. On this occasion Urdu Department also played a documentary on Dr. Rasheed Amjad's life and career in recognition of his services.