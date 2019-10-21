UrduPoint.com
President International Islamic University Visits Malakand University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 06:53 PM

President International Islamic University (IIUI) Professor Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh in a meeting with Vice Chancellor, Malakand University, Dr. Gul Zaman held on Monday discussed the issues pertaining to promotion of education and mutual interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :President International Islamic University (IIUI) Professor Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh in a meeting with Vice Chancellor, Malakand University, Dr. Gul Zaman held on Monday discussed the issues pertaining to promotion of education and mutual interests.

They discussed joint establishment of Islamic center and a grand Mosque, said a press release.

Professor Ahmed said that IIU is always ready to exchange experiences and cooperation with Malakand University's faculty and students.

He reiterated his resolve that IIU will keep contributing to society by discussing the contemporary issues and bringing all the relevant experts and intellectuals on the platform to find solutions.

Earlier, Dr Gul Zaman received the IIU President and briefed him about the university.

Later, Prof Ahmed also planted a sapling at the campus of Malakand University.

