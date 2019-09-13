President Mohammad Ali Jinnah University asks students to become instrumental to change the world

President, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh asked the young students who have entered into the university education to prepare themselves with the spirit to be an instrument of change not only in the society but also in the world

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :President, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh asked the young students who have entered into the university education to prepare themselves with the spirit to be an instrument of change not only in the society but also in the world

This he stated while addressing an orientation session held for the students who have got admissions in next semester Fall-2019 at University campus, said a statement on Friday.

The classes of new semester will be started from Saturday, September 14, 2019.

The parents of the new students also participated in this orientation session.