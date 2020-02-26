UrduPoint.com
President Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Romanian Scholar Agree To Work Jointly For Education

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 08:12 PM

President, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh and Prof. Ioan Dura of University of Constanta, Romania have agreed to further enhance mutual cooperation for the promotion of educational and research activities for students in both the countries

This understanding arrived at a reception hosted in the honor of delegates of international Seerah Conference by President, MAJU at the varsity campus here, said a statement on Wednesday.

Prof. Ioan Dura who is a distinguished international scholar and is also President of Council of Global Scholars and Regional Coordinator, Council of global spirituality for Europe.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, Prof.

Ioan Dura said he was very impressed to listen a thoughts provoking speech of Dr. Zubair Shaikh in context with development of Science and technology and teaching of Islam.

He said "He is very happy to know that presently President, MAJU is also working on the topic of technology and spiritualism which will prove that Muslims of the world are not against the development of Science and Technology." Dr. Ioan Dura said that after learning a lot about technology development in the eye of Muslim scholar, he would like to invite Dr. Zubair Shaikh to deliver to at least two lectures in a Calendar year at University of Constanta, Romania to guide our students about teaching of islam and technology development.

