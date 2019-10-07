UrduPoint.com
President Schools Association For Resolving Teachers Issues To Improve Literacy Rate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :All Pakistan Private school and Colleges Association, Central President Malik Ibrar Hussain on Monday said the goals including improvement in literacy rate and development of education sector in the country could not be achieved without giving deserving respect to the teachers.

Talking to APP after attending a ceremony held here in connection with "World Teachers Day", he said the challenges being faced by the teacher community need to be resolved as it will be a gift for them especially on the World Teachers Day.

Teachers were deserving of the government's special attention, as in this way they could pay their fully attention towards their duty, he added.

When teacher issues would be resolved, they will make more efforts in in providing quality education to the students, Malik Ibrar said.

The teachers, he said, could play a vital role in achieving socio-economic development of the country.

He demanded of the government to resolve teacher issues because without addressing the teachers problem, it would be difficult to achieve the goals education in the country.

