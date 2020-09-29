UrduPoint.com
Primary Schools To Resume Classes On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 03:41 PM

The government on Tuesday announced to reopen the primary level schools (Grade 1-5) across the county from October 30 under strict SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The government on Tuesday announced to reopen the Primary level schools (Grade 1-5) across the county from October 30 under strict SOPs.

Addressing a press conference here at the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) after attending an important meeting, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan announced that the decision for reopening of schools under Phase-III has been taken unanimously in the light of available data regarding coronavirus pandemic.

He informed that since the open up of educational institutions from September 15, a total of 1,71,436 students, teachers and administrative staff had been tested for COVID-19 across the country, out of which only 1284 were tested positive with the ratio of 0.8 percent.

"The decision has been taken keeping in view the current situation regarding the pandemic which is under control," the Minister mentioned.

Shafqat said it was a matter of three million children studying at the primary level, therefore, thorough and introspective analysis of the data and deliberations was made to take the final decision.

"I wanted to satisfy the parents that the government has taken this decision after reviewing the situation. The provincial education ministers, and concerned officials were strictly monitoring the implementation on SOPs in schools" he added.

He said that several educational institutions had been closed for not complying with the SOPs and safety guidelines, adding that this practice would continue in the primary schools as well.

He lauded the role of teachers, parents and concerned officials for making it possible while strictly adhering to the SOPs during the last fifteen days.

"It was a collective effort which is laudable," Shafqat said while Congratulating the all parents, teachers and administrative staff.

He hoped that the parents and teachers will make their all out efforts to take care of the students of early classes.

