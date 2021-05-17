UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister To Inaugurate 1000 Early Child Education Classrooms Soon : Tarakai

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 04:56 PM

Prime Minister to inaugurate 1000 Early Child Education classrooms soon : Tarakai

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon inaugurate the 1000 Early Child Education classrooms and new Early Childhood Education (ECE)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon inaugurate the 1000 Early Child Education classrooms and new Early Childhood Education (ECE).

In a statement after holding meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office to discuss issues relating to improvement in education system, Shahram Tarakai said that Prime Minister appreciated the "Halka Basta act' and also admired the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkwa government for providing furniture to more than 1.2 million students in the province.

Prime Minister also expressed satisfaction over the 'Smart Schools' concept as digitalisation in schools is one of the most important ideals of the incumbent government, he said.

The meeting remained productive in which we exchanged ideas to improve the quality of education in the country", he said.

Shahram Tarakai said that learning in the early years of a child's life sets the foundation to learn in the future. ECE is crucial for a child's cognitive development and future learning success.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has already established model Early Childhood Classrooms at some of its�Primary�schools in the previous�government�for providing a dedicated learning atmosphere to�kids�in early age.

He said that ECE programme will benefit the province and its economy, as well as the individual children who will be enabled to become active and effective contributors to society.

