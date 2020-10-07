Principal Medical College visits hostels to examine cleanliness

Principal, Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College, Sukkur, Prof Dr Aftab Soomro on Wednesday visited the girl and boy hostels to examine the cleanliness

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Principal, Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College, Sukkur, Prof Dr Aftab Soomro on Wednesday visited the girl and boy hostels to examine the cleanliness.

He also inspected the implementation of the standard operating procedures set by the World Health Organisation for Covid-19.

The principal exchanged views with the students and listened to their proposals about certain matters. He directed the director administration to implement the directives. Dr Soomro also directed the officials to carry out fumigation at the hostels once again.