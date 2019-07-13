UrduPoint.com
Principal PDMI/AMC Prof Mohammad Tayyab Retires

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 07:08 PM

Principal PDMI/AMC Prof Mohammad Tayyab retires

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Former VC Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Javed Gardezi on Saturday said that able and capable teachers were the pride of any society and students should always respect them.

He said that to be a doctor was to choose a noble profession and while following Prof Mohammad Tayyab it was more important to work with zeal and fervor as he taught his students by his acts in practical life.

He expressed these views while addressing a farewell party held at the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences in honor of Prof Mohammad Tayyab, who retired as principal of PGMI/AMC/LGH after completing his service.

Principal SIMS Prof Mahmood Ayaz, Executive Director PINS Prof Khalid Mahmood, Professors PGMI, MS of LGH Prof Mahmud Salahuddin, doctors and nurses attended the ceremony in a large number.

Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab, Prof Alfarid Zafar, Prof Khalid Mahmood, Prof Mahmood Ayaz, Prof Agha Shabbir Ali, Prof Najam-ul-Hasnain, Prof Mohammad Moeen, Prof Farooq Afzal, Prof Muhammad Nazir, Dr Mahmud Salahuddin and Nursing Superintendent along with others spoke on the occasion.

They said that Prof Mohammad Tayyab promoted his professional capabilities with friendly behaviour and he taught his students and junior doctors to deal patients and general public with patience.

He exhibited the best administrative skills as well as public relations which were more important being in the medical field. They said that Prof Mohammad Tayyab also took a number of steps for welfare of employees working under his supervision and they all should follow in his footsteps for getting real success. The speakers highlighted that professionals never retire and journey of welfare of ailing humanity could be continued and Prof Mohammad Tayyab would definitely stay among professionals even after his retirement.

In his address, outgoing Principal PGMI/AMC Prof Mohammad Tayyab offered his gratitude to all those who arranged the farewell in his honor. He said that love and affection he got in the field would never be forgotten and he would also be available for students and teachers as well.

