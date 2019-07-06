Principal stresses hard work for success in medical field

Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Mohammad Tayyab has said that there was no substitute of hard work and professional expertise for success in the medical field

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Mohammad Tayyab has said that there was no substitute of hard work and professional expertise for success in the medical field.

He said that all those related with the field of medical education should compile their experiences and professional contributions in the shape of a book so that the upcoming students and professional could benefit from it.

He was addressing a ceremony held here at Lahore General Hospital in honour of senior nurse Razia Bano, who retired after serving 41 years in the nursing field.

Controller Nursing Punjab Sajida Zahoor, MS LGH Dr Mahmood Salahudin, and ex-principal PGCN College Ishrat Ishaq were also present.

They appreciated the services of Razia Bano. They called upon doctors and nurses to educate students in a befitting manner so that they could serve patients to the best of their abilities.

Sajida Zahoor said that without promotion of nursing, medical sector could not flourish.

The controller nursing Punjab called upon nurses not to sit at home after getting diplomas and join the practical field.