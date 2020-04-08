UrduPoint.com
Private Colleges Directed To Give 20 Percent Concession In Tuition Fees For April, May

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 03:28 PM

Private colleges directed to give 20 percent concession in tuition fees for April, May

The Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Colleges, Sindh College Education Department has directed all the principals and administrators of the privately managed colleges functioning in Sindh to give at least 20 percent concession in the tuition fees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Colleges, Sindh College education Department has directed all the principals and administrators of the privately managed colleges functioning in Sindh to give at least 20 percent concession in the tuition fees to students for the month of April and May in view of the recent coronavirus situation in the province. According to the necessary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for privately managed colleges issued here on Wednesday, it was mandatory for the college to grant the concession in tuition fees in order to ultimately provide financial relief to the parents and guardians affected by the lockdown in the province.

The colleges had been ordered to strictly comply with the SOPs. In case of any complaint regarding the non-compliance with the directives, the parents and guardians may lodge their complaints on these numbers 0336-8292828 and 0300-4367006.

The teaching and non-teaching staff working in the privately managed colleges may also register their complaints on the same numbers if they were not being paid salaries for the days of the college closure due to the coronavirus.

