Private Educational Institutions, Schools To Reopen In Federal Capital By Tomorrow
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 06, 2025 | 01:37 PM
Schools, colleges will be reopened after end of winter vacations in Islamabad as per notification issued by PEIRA
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2025) All private educational institutions including schools are set to reopen in the Federal capital by Tuesday (tomorrow).
The schools will be reopened after the winter vacations.
The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) issued notification in this regard.
Abdul Waheed Khan, Secretary General of the Private School Association, said that no further extension to the holidays would be granted due to the substantial academic time already lost during protests and demonstrations.
He also urged parents to ensure their children attend school in warm clothing, such as jackets, sweaters, or appropriate uniforms.
The private school administrations aim to avoid imposing additional financial strain or burden on families during the current period of rising inflation.
The Private schools and colleges in the federal capital remained closed from December 21 to January 5 for the winter break.
