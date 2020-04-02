UrduPoint.com
Private Schools Asked Not To Call Student For Fees Collection

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 07:43 PM

All private schools functioning in Sindh province are directed to strictly abide by precautionary measures, while collecting fees and distributing salaries to their teaching and non-teaching staff, for safety from the coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :All private schools functioning in Sindh province are directed to strictly abide by precautionary measures, while collecting fees and distributing salaries to their teaching and non-teaching staff, for safety from the coronavirus.

According to directives issued by the Directorate of Inspection/Registration of Private Institutions, Sindh school education and Literacy Department here on Thursday, the private schools' principals and administrators would not call any student even to deposit his or her fee.

The classes of private schools would remain closed and only admin office was allowed to open for collection of fees and distribution of salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff.

Public gathering in any context was strictly banned and maximum 2 to 3 persons of administration office of the schools were allowed.

Social distancing measure must be adopted with the minimum presence of persons at the same time in the office.

The schools had been directed to observe all hygienic and health precautions such as availability of hand sanitizers at entry point and wearing masks was mandatory.

It had been made mandatory for the all schools to grant concession in the tuition fee of the students in order to ultimately provide financial relief to the parents or guardians affected by the lockdown in the current pandemic situation, the statement added.

