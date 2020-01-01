Private Schools Association announces extension to vacations to Jan.6

Private Schools Association on Wednesday announced to extend winter vacations up to January 6 in the city to save children from severe cold winds coming from north. Many private schools had already announced the vacations to the same date

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Private Schools Association on Wednesday announced to extend winter vacations up to January 6 in the city to save children from severe cold winds coming from north. Many private schools had already announced the vacations to the same date.

Due to severe cold, the attendance at the government schools was very thin on the first day of the new year.

The Sindh Secretary Education for Schools disagreed the parents' demand for extension to the vacations in the wake of the persisting cold.

A group of parents of government schools' students showed their serious concern and risk to health of their children especially toddlers by sending them to schools in this unaffordable cold weather.

They further pointed out that in rural and remote areas of the province children do travel long for their education, majority walk to their schools on foot. Then, they added, it would prove adventure for them and high risk to their health.

They urged Sindh Government, by taking into account the ground realities, it should extend the vacations at least for one week.