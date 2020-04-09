All Pakistan Private Schools Association has welcomed the governments decision of providing 20 percent concession to parents in monthly fee of private schools students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Private Schools Association has welcomed the governments decision of providing 20 percent concession to parents in monthly fee of private schools students.

Central President of the Association, Malik Ibrar while talking to media persons said that the provinces should also ensure the implementation of such kind of decision.

He said that this decision would also facilitate the small level private schools besides the parents.

The government's permission of fee collection on monthly basis would help private sector schools in paying of salaries to the staff and resolving other matters.

Responding to the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority(PEIRA) notification regarding concession of 20 percent fee, Malik Ibrar said that private schools had the right of fee collection in light of the Supreme Court's decision.

However, in current situation due to COVID-19, the private schools were ready to cooperate with the government.

In present circumstances, the government should help the parents for paying of their children fee or it could support the private schools by announcing a financial package to resolve their issues, he maintained.

Most of the private schools buildings were on rent, whose source of income was only children's fee, he added.

Coronavirus had not only effected the industrial sector but the education sector as well, Malik lamented.

In these circumstances, he demanded, the government should provide a financial package for the private sector schools.