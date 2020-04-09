UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Private Schools Could Be Allowed To Open For 3 Days To Disburse Salaries: Murad Raas

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 06:15 PM

Private schools could be allowed to open for 3 days to disburse salaries: Murad Raas

Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas has said that the government was considering to allow privately managed schools open offices on fixed days for the disbursement of salaries to teachers and staff during the lock-down in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab School education Minister Murad Raas has said that the government was considering to allow privately managed schools open offices on fixed days for the disbursement of salaries to teachers and staff during the lock-down in Punjab.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, School Education Minister said the Punjab government was chalking out a plan under which offices could be opened by the privately managed schools for 2-3 days under the fixed timing for the sole purpose of disbursement of salaries.

He said, to a query, the conditional permission will be subject to strict adherence to the precautionary measures imposed by the Punjab government to contain COVID 19.

.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has already allowed private schools to open offices on first 5 days of the month with only four members of the administrative staff to be present in the office. Not more than five teachers may gather at the administrative office keeping a safe distance of 3 feet among them.

However, Secretary General All Pakistan Private Schools Association Prof. Amjad Ali Khan told APP that private school should be allowed to open offices for collection of monthly fee from the students.

He said the private schools would observe all government protocols on COVID 19, adding that most of the schools collect fee at their administrative offices.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Amjad Ali May All From Government

Recent Stories

Woman Gets Reinfected With Coronavirus in Central ..

6 minutes ago

Margalla hill's hungary monkeys descend to residen ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab govt allocates record Rs 158 billion for th ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry hails P ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

11 minutes ago

OPEC puts heads together over oil output cuts

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.