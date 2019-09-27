Private schools fee: Lahore High Court asks secretary to ensure Supreme Court orders compliance

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed secretary schools department Punjab for ensuring compliance of the Supreme Court orders in private schools fee case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed secretary schools department Punjab for ensuring compliance of the Supreme Court orders in private schools fee case.

The court also asked the secretary and other concerned to ensure that students were not removed from the schools due to non-payment of any extra fee, demanded by the private schools in violation of the apex court orders.

In a 5-page written order, issued on Friday, Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi, also sought a compliance report from the said officials within 15 days, while adjourning the matter till Oct 14.

Earlier, on Thursday, the petitioner's counsel advanced his arguments and argued that the private schools were receiving additional fees despite the Supreme Court orders in the matter.

He submitted that the school education department had not taken any action despite being apprised about the SC orders. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for implementation of the court orders.

However, Secretary Schools Department submitted a notification wherein the relevant authorities were directed to ensure implementation of the SC orders. He stated that the authorities were asked to take strict action in case of any violation by schools.

The Judicial Activism Panel had filed the petition.

The Supreme Court judgement had decided that private schools would charge the same they were charging in 2017.