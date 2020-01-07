UrduPoint.com
Private Schools In Peshawar To Reopen On Jan 13: PSRA

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 04:07 PM

Private schools in Peshawar to reopen on Jan 13: PSRA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :After announcement of extension in winter vacations of government schools by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education Department, the Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) on Tuesday also announced an addition into private schools winter vacation up to January 12th.

Issuing the notification, the PSRA said that all private schools of Peshawar district would now reopen on January 13th.

The decision was taken after the province witnessed an increased in severity of cold weather.

