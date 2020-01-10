UrduPoint.com
Private Schools Regulatory Authority Fines 27 Private Schools During Last Two Days

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 07:05 PM

Private Schools Regulatory Authority fines 27 private schools during last two days

Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) Friday fined 27 private schools for defying official order to remain closed for extended winter vacations for the last two days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) Friday fined 27 private schools for defying official order to remain closed for extended winter vacations for the last two days.

The official of PSRA informed that action have been taken against private schools for opening of their institutions during winter vacations till January 12.

The PSRA team fined Hadaf school and College for Boys and Girls with Rs 80,000 for violating the Elementary and Secondary education rules for the third time.

