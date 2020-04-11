UrduPoint.com
Private Schools Sought Explanation Over Violation Of Govt Orders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 07:22 PM

The Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Instituions, Sindh School Education and Literacy Department, has sought explanation from some principals and administrators of private schools over violation of government's orders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Instituions, Sindh school education and Literacy Department, has sought explanation from some principals and administrators of private schools over violation of government's orders.

According to the directorate, a large number of parents of the students had complained that the schools had issued fee challans and vouchers for the month of April without granting 20 percent concession in tuition fees which was the clear violation of the government directives.

The schools were directed either the additional amount charged (20 percent of the total fee received) be refunded to the parents or adjusted in the fee of coming months with the consent of the parents within seven days from the date of issuance of the explanation letters to them with the intimation to the directorate.

"This may also be explained within seven days as why necessary action against the schools should not be initiated under The Sindh Private Educational Institutions (Regulation and Control)Ordinance 20001, Rules 2005 which may leads to suspension or cancellation of registration of theschools," the directorate added.

