Private Schools Under Scrutiny To Uphold 'Adopt A Child' Policy

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 06:45 PM

In a landmark move aimed at ensuring education for underprivileged children, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has reinforced the implementation of the "Adopt a Child" initiative

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) In a landmark move aimed at ensuring education for underprivileged children, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has reinforced the implementation of the "Adopt a Child" initiative. This policy mandates private schools to provide free education to deserving children, fostering equal opportunities for all.

To strengthen the initiative, the District School Council of Khanewal convened a high-level meeting under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari. The meeting was attended by the CEO Education, Deputy Director Development, and representatives of private schools. Discussions focused on ensuring strict compliance with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed under the policy.

Deputy Commissioner Bukhari emphasized the need for all private schools to adhere to their commitments, warning that violations of the MoU would lead to strict monitoring and action. Schools in Jahanian have also been directed to provide detailed reports on the educational progress of children enrolled under the initiative.

The initiative reflects the Punjab government’s commitment to eradicating barriers to education and creating a brighter future for deserving children. Private schools have been urged to uphold their responsibilities, ensuring the policy’s success in empowering the next generation through education.

