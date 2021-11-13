Prize distribution ceremony held at GCTW

A prize distribution ceremony of inter-colleges sports was held, at Government College of Technology for Women (GCTW)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :A prize distribution ceremony of inter-colleges sports was held, at Government College of Technology for Women (GCTW).

Chairman board of Technical education Punjab Nazir Khan Niazi, President Board of Management TEVTA Engineer Asim Munir, Principals Dr Syed Iftikhar Shah, Saima Ijaz and others distributed the prizes among winners.

The teams from Punjab province participated in the event.

In athletics competitions, Faisalabad won first position, Bahawalpur second and Lahore third, In volleyball competitions, Bahawalpur stood first and Lahore second, In cricket, GCTW first and Bahawalpur remain second and in table tennis competitions, GCTW Bahawalpur first and Faisalabad got second place.