Prizes Distributed At Shah Abdul Latif University

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 07:18 PM

Sports Festival -2019 Prize Distribution Ceremony was held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Sports Festival -2019 prize Distribution Ceremony was held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Parveen Shah presided the ceremony.

Speaking to the participants, the VC said that she is inspired that the students are participating in the co-curricular and sports activities with vigor and enthusiasm.

Dr. Shah appreciated the efforts of sports section under the leadership Muhammad Murad Pirzada, director physical education and his energetic team.

Later, trophies and shields were distributed among the winners and runners teams.

