Pro-VC chairs meeting to review agenda of education

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Pro-Vice Chancellor of Balochistan University Dr. Muhammad Alam Mengal Friday said measures were being taken to improve quality of education and all available resources were being utilized for the provision of latest opportunities varsity students.

He said this while chairing meeting of 142th of Balochistan Univeristy's board of Advance Studies and Research which was attended by Pro- Vice Chancellor Academic Saood Taj, Dr, Muhammad Tariq Malik, Dr. Manzoor Khatak, Dr, Din Muhammad Kakar, Dr. Imran Jan, Dr. Ghulam Rasool, Dr. Saeeda Mangal, Dr. Rehana Mushtaq, Dr. Sobia Ramzan, Controller Exam Dr. Abdul Malik Tareen Registrar Wali-ur Rehman and other official of boards.

Dr. Muhammad Alam Mengal said we were taking responsibilities to ensure development the varsity under its comprehensive policies, saying joint decision of experts were important for any department including higher educational institutions which were reviewed according to situations for progressive method during the meeting.

"The Balochistan University is main varsity of province and thousands of poor students were being provided higher education opportunities", he said, saying efforts were underway to enhance quality of education in respective sub-campuses of University in Balochistan.

He said main purpose of the varsity was to uplift knowledge and researches for ensuring better future of students who could utilize their abilities for progressing of country and Balochsitan after completion of their higher education and added Balochistan University was moving towards to achieve its original targets in education fields.

The meeting also reviewed various issues and participants presented their own feedbacks for educational improvement of future.

Earlier, Education agendas including Higher education principle, M.Phil, P.hd programs, departmental performance, future programs of education, issue of new curriculum, examination along with admission matters and other related education came under discussions during meeting where several important decisions were made for knowledge.