UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi Assumes Charge As Government College University Vice Chancellor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:37 PM

Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi assumes charge as Government College University vice chancellor

International social policy analyst and expert on population aging Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi assumed the charge of Government College University (GCU) vice chancellor here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :International social policy analyst and expert on population aging Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi assumed the charge of Government College University (GCU) vice chancellor here on Thursday.

According to a GCU spokesperson, Prof Zaidi, who holds a PhD in Economics from University of Oxford, was appointed for a tenure of four years by the Punjab government on the recommendation of Vice Chancellor Search Committee headed by eminent academician Prof Dr Khalid Aftab.

The university's faculty and staff accorded a warm welcome to Prof Zaidi when he arrived at the university to assume charge of his new assignment.

Talking to the university's teachers, Prof Zaidi said the GCU had great potential and they would work day and night to bring it at par with the top universities of Asia.

He said that it was a matter of great pride for him, like any other old Ravian, to serve the institution of the highest prestige in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Of Punjab Oxford GCU From Government Top Asia

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi, Japanese Defence Minister discuss coop ..

55 minutes ago

Growth of US Petroleum Exports in First Half of 20 ..

3 minutes ago

Naval Chief visits forward posts, appreciates leve ..

3 minutes ago

CAR Striving to Ensure Thorough Probe Into Murder ..

3 minutes ago

Senate body demands immediate withdrawal of Pakist ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan cannot afford agitation in current scenar ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.