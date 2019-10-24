Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi assumes charge as Government College University vice chancellor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

International social policy analyst and expert on population aging Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi assumed the charge of Government College University (GCU) vice chancellor here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :International social policy analyst and expert on population aging Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi assumed the charge of Government College University ( GCU ) vice chancellor here on Thursday.

According to a GCU spokesperson, Prof Zaidi, who holds a PhD in Economics from University of Oxford, was appointed for a tenure of four years by the Punjab government on the recommendation of Vice Chancellor Search Committee headed by eminent academician Prof Dr Khalid Aftab.

The university's faculty and staff accorded a warm welcome to Prof Zaidi when he arrived at the university to assume charge of his new assignment.

Talking to the university's teachers, Prof Zaidi said the GCU had great potential and they would work day and night to bring it at par with the top universities of Asia.

He said that it was a matter of great pride for him, like any other old Ravian, to serve the institution of the highest prestige in Pakistan.